Viacom Group names new program execs

Tom Remiszewski, vice president of creative services and marketing for the

Viacom Stations Group, will also oversee programming for the 39-station

group.

Working with Remiszewski will be Mark Cooper, who was named director of

program acquisition for the group.

Cooper has been program director for Viacom's Philadelphia duopoly, KYW-TV

and WPSG(TV). Remiszewski was one of the executives who came over from WNBC-TV

New York when then-WNBC-TV general manager Dennis Swanson moved over to head the Viacom

stations.

Previously, he was VP of advertising and promotion for ABC Sports.