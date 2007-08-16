VH1's Reich Heads to Concert.tv

Scott Reich joined digital channel Concert.TV as vice president of programming.



Reich was formerly VP of multiplatform music programming at VH1, where he was responsible for music and talent content across all of VH1’s digital platforms, including VH1.com, VSPOT, wireless and video-on-demand. He produced the network’s made-for-mobile series, Dingo Ate My Video, and broadband series Album Autopsy.



At Concert.TV, Reich will direct programming across the television network while also plotting the company’s multiplatform strategy in an effort to expand beyond its TV property.



Concert.TV, a live music and documentary network, is available online and in 17 million homes via Comcast, Charter, Cox and online at www.concert.tv.