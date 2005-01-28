Verizon Taps Microsoft for Telco TV
Verizon Communications will use Microsoft Corp. technology to help send video services to customers later this year.
Microsoft’s Internet-Protocol delivered TV services hardware and software and its Foundation software (which helps with electronic program guides, DVR, VOD and other services) are part of the still-to-be-officially disclosed deal.
“Telco is a whole new market for us with huge opportunities,” says Ed Graczyk, director of marketing for MSTV.
Verizon is the third U.S.-based service provider to sign a deal for MSTV, joining SBC and Comcast.
Earlier in the week, Verizon tapped Microsoft to help stream video to Verizon's cell phone customers.
