Verizon FiOS TV Adds HealthiNation

Digital lifestyle network HealthiNation launched on Verizon Communications' FiOS TV service.

FiOS TV, Verizon's multichannel-video service in competition with cable, is available in about 3.9 million homes in 12 states, according to HealthiNation.

HealthiNation is a video-on-demand service that provides health-related videos including personal stories and a range of treatment options guided by medical professionals, with no advertisers involved in the development of the videos, according to the company.