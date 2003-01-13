Varsity Television to tap teen market

A new cable network for teens wants to fill the programming gap between

Nickelodeon and MTV: Music Television for 13- through 18-year-olds.

Varsity Television, which prefers to be called VTV, wants to be "akin to teen

broadcast network, rather than a narrowcast all-music, all-weather, all-sports

network," explained president Joe Shults.

To get there, VTV will use cheaper foreign acquisitions and free

viewer-produced content.

So far, VTV is only available on Comcast Corp.'s Headend in the Sky satellite service, and Shults

estimated that about 1 million to 2 million subscribers can currently see it.

On Monday, VTV signed a letter of intent for distribution with the National

Cable Television Cooperative, which represents cable systems with about 14

million subscribers.

VTV expects to roll out on NCTC systems in coming months.

While Radio One Inc. and Comcast are investing about $130 million to get their new

black network running, Shults said VTV requires considerably less start-up money,

but he wouldn't elaborate.

New cable networks typically need around $100 million in start-up funds.

The network doesn't have any advertisers yet, although Shults said his team

is courting youthful advertisers in the fast-food, soft-drink and video-gaming

businesses.