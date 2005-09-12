U.S. To Lead in Mobile TV, Says DVB Exec

While European broadcast organizations are widely trialing next-generation mobile video services, the U.S. will actually be the first to deploy live commercial services next year, says Peter MacAvock, executive director of the DVB project, a European-based consortium that developed the DVB-H (handheld) system.

Crown Castle, the company that will offer the service, is currently trialing it in Pittsburgh. The company plans to roll it out across the U.S. via its 11,000 existing cellular tower facilities.

While the European rollout will lag behind the U.S., the World Cup in June 2006 should provide the impetus for DVB-H to be offered on a trial or possibly even commercial basis in Germany, MacAvock says.

DVB-H technology definitely took hold at this year’s International Broadcasting Convention, the tech extravaganza held in Amsterdam. Last year the technology was only on display at the DVB booth. This year? More than 30 demonstrated the system, including Dutch network operator Nozema Services that transmitted DVB-H signals throughout the exhibition hall.