UPN takes full order of Twilight
UPN has picked up a full season of The Twilight Zone, calling it "the
most compatible show ever paired with a Star Trek series on UPN."
Translation: Since its Sept. 18 debut, the show has been able to hold onto
more of its lead-in audience (73 percent of Enterprise's total viewers, 74
percent of household rating) than any of its predecessors.
