Upfronts 2009: A&E Introduces Seven New Shows

A&E Network, while looking to add new scripted series alongside The Cleaner, has fortified its unscripted roster with nine returning shows and seven new entries.

The network, which will hold an upfront party at Manhattan's Rainbow Room on Thursday evening, has been scoring well with its target of adults 25 to 54 and 18 to 49. The first quarter, with averages of 751,000 and 720,000, respectively, was the best in network history, according to network officials.

Since fourth-quarter 2003, A&E has grown versus the prior year for 17 of 22 quarters in adults 25 to 54, where it now ranks as cable's fourth-highest performer, and for 20 of 22 quarters among adults 18 to 49.

