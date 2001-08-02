Univision sees 2Q gains
Univision said TV ad revenues for the company were up 2% in the second quarter to $235.1 million, while pre-tax earnings (EBITDA) were up 11% to $106 million.
For the first six months, revenues were up 4% to 429.3 million
with a 9% pre-tax earnings gain to $176.6 million.
For the full year, the
company is now projecting that TV revenues will be up 3% to 5% or between $892
million and $910.
The company said pre-tax earnings for the year are
expected to increase 7% to 11% or between $385 million and $400
million.
The company said it was still engaged in upfront sales
negotiations, but that it expected to exceed last year's upfront commitment of
$501 million upfront sales.
This year Univision is selling time on its
planned new network, Telefutura, which launches in January, as well as the 2002
World Cup soccer tournament.
In a conference call with analysts last
week, Univision execs said they're considering putting World Cup games on the
new network to help boost its visibility.
