Univision sees 2Q gains

Univision said TV ad revenues for the company were up 2% in the second quarter to $235.1 million, while pre-tax earnings (EBITDA) were up 11% to $106 million.

For the first six months, revenues were up 4% to 429.3 million

with a 9% pre-tax earnings gain to $176.6 million.

For the full year, the

company is now projecting that TV revenues will be up 3% to 5% or between $892

million and $910.

The company said pre-tax earnings for the year are

expected to increase 7% to 11% or between $385 million and $400

million.

The company said it was still engaged in upfront sales

negotiations, but that it expected to exceed last year's upfront commitment of

$501 million upfront sales.

This year Univision is selling time on its

planned new network, Telefutura, which launches in January, as well as the 2002

World Cup soccer tournament.

In a conference call with analysts last

week, Univision execs said they're considering putting World Cup games on the

new network to help boost its visibility.