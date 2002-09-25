Univision, numero uno
Univision Communications Inc.-owned Spanish-language WXTV(TV)'s 6 p.m. local newscast finished first in New York's six-way local-news-ratings race for the first time ever,
with a 5.7/11 rating/share.
Each New York Nielsen Station Index rating point represents 72,823.2 TV
households.
