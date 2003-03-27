Universal Television exec adds duties

Patrick Vien, president of Universal Television's emerging-networks unit, is

adding international channels to his watch.

Vien will now oversee eight international networks, including Sci Fi U.K.,

USA Network Brazil and USA Network Latin America.

Stateside, Vien oversees Trio, NewsWorld International and Universal's

interest in Sundance Channel. He founded Trio and NWI prior to USA Networks

Inc.'s acquisition of the networks.