Two-way ties in Monday ratings

ABC and NBC tied for first among adults 18-49 and 25-54, while ABC and CBS

tied for first in household ratings Monday night.

ABC had a very slight edge in total viewers. It aired a Monday Night

Football preseason game that was called at about 10:30 p.m. due to a

lightning storm.

The network vamped with a special, The World’s Best Commercials, for

the last half-hour of prime time.

NBC aired Fear Factor, For Love& or Money and Who

Wants to Marry My Dad?.

CBS aired Yes, Dear, Still Standing, Everybody Loves Raymond, The

King of Queens and CSI: Miami.

Fox was fourth across the key categories (except for adults 18-34, where it

was third) with Anything for Love, Stupid Behavior Caught on Tape

and Paradise Hotel.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: ABC 9.6

million, CBS 9.5 million, NBC 8.7 million and Fox 5.1 million.

Adults 18-49 (rating/share): ABC and NBC 3.8/11; CBS 3.1/9; and Fox 2.4/7.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.7/4 (household)

with two hours of 7th Heaven, while UPN averaged a 2.4/4 with The Parkers

(two episodes), Girlfriends and Half &

Half.