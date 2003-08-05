Two-way ties in Monday ratings
ABC and NBC tied for first among adults 18-49 and 25-54, while ABC and CBS
tied for first in household ratings Monday night.
ABC had a very slight edge in total viewers. It aired a Monday Night
Football preseason game that was called at about 10:30 p.m. due to a
lightning storm.
The network vamped with a special, The World’s Best Commercials, for
the last half-hour of prime time.
NBC aired Fear Factor, For Love& or Money and Who
Wants to Marry My Dad?.
CBS aired Yes, Dear, Still Standing, Everybody Loves Raymond, The
King of Queens and CSI: Miami.
Fox was fourth across the key categories (except for adults 18-34, where it
was third) with Anything for Love, Stupid Behavior Caught on Tape
and Paradise Hotel.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: ABC 9.6
million, CBS 9.5 million, NBC 8.7 million and Fox 5.1 million.
Adults 18-49 (rating/share): ABC and NBC 3.8/11; CBS 3.1/9; and Fox 2.4/7.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.7/4 (household)
with two hours of 7th Heaven, while UPN averaged a 2.4/4 with The Parkers
(two episodes), Girlfriends and Half &
Half.
