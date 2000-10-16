"One of the things I like about the show is it redefines the idea of what it is to be a mother, which at its most basic level is to take care of a child. It doesn't mean you have to look like the ladies in the Lysol commercials."

-Lauren Graham, star of the WB's Gilmore Girls, explaining to E!Online her sexy portrayal of a mother.

"In terms of ripping off the taxpayers.nothing compares with the broadcasters 'lobby. This phalanx of freeloaders has stolen the free use of great chunks of the most valuable natural resource of the information age: the digital television spectrum owned by the American people."

-William Safire, in The New York Times, attacking broadcasters for their digital spectrum deal.

"Come on. There's not a puppet on it or anything."

-Welcome to New York creator Barbara Wallace in the Chicago Tribune responding to a critic's claim that the show was the worst sitcom ever.

"And new 'Weekend Update' anchors Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon actually made you miss Colin Quinn. Yikes."

-Seattle Times's Melanie McFarland on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

"Bette Midler has her own show on CBS. This is very important, because Bette Midler brings us the highly coveted over-55 gay-male viewer."

-David Letterman on Late Night With David Letterman

"You've heard of chickcoms? Well, Bette and Welcome to New York rank as bitchcoms."

-The Toronto Star's Antonia Zerbisias

"It was seeing-eye-dog night."

-PBS political analyst Mark Shields on the "vision" of the presidential candidates, expressed during the second debate.

" 'I drive in here in my 1994 automobile, and I come up and do this show, 'he said. Mr. O'Reilly was asked what kind of 1994 automobile he had. 'A Lexus, 'he said. 'But you know, it's a 1994-it's got some dings in it.'"

-Jason Gay, writing in The New York Observer about Bill O'Reilly, host of FOX News Channel's The O'Reilly Factor.