"No thanks go to the biggest media, where CBS's 60 Minutes, NBC's Dateline and ABC's 20/20 found the rip-off of the public interest by their parent companies too hot to handle. Most network newscasts dutifully covered the scandalous story as briefly and coolly as possible, failing to disclose how much it meant to their parent companies, which were lobbying furiously for gobble-up rights."

William Safire, The New York Times

columnist, decrying the FCC's deregulation vote and the lack of coverage.

"When Stan Lee came to me, I told him, 'I'll do it as long as I can cut glass with my nipples.'"

Pamela Anderson to Boston Herald's Marisa Guthrie on TNN's new animated adult series Stripperella.

"We're like the blind who have been offered the gift of sight."

Iraqi Mahabat Ahmad to Donna Abu-Nasr on his country's newfound fascination with television following the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime.

"Sex and the City

is eerily reminiscent—or perhaps the word is prescient—of The Golden Girls. Fast forward 25 years or so and you'll find that the fabulous foursome have all had children; one has been divorced, others widowed. They've sold their co-ops, moved in together in a spacious Miami Beach ranch house, traded Barney's for Burdine's and kicked off those exquisite but painful stilettos for comfy Easy Spirits."

Jennifer Griffen and Kera Bolonik, The New York Times

"Today an entire generation of young women reverentially utters the names of Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik, perhaps without the understanding that buying a pair of their shoes would take most or all of a typical writer's rent."

Melanie McFarland, Seattle Post-Intelligencer, on Sex and the City's impact.

"Two rants, one runt."

Howard Rosenberg, Los Angeles Times, on the addition of right-wing comedian Dennis Miller to Fox News Channel's Hannity & Colmes. Hannity is also conservative, while Colmes leans to the left.

"What's next? Madonna. v. John Paul II?"

Barbara D. Phillips, in The Wall Street Journal, lampooning the validity of Spike Lee's lawsuit against Viacom for attempting to rename its TNN network Spike.