"I'm sure executives at the other networks are hearing pitches from producers saying, 'I can get Cher into a nunnery.'"

Preston Beckman, Fox executive vice president, to New York Daily News

Stephen Battaglio on the rash of shows that will likely follow Fox's The Simple Life.

"One episode of Fox's The Simple Life… is enough to convince you that—despite the political oppression, cultural deprivation and 30 million or so deaths—the late Chairman Mao was on to something when he forced certain urbanites to rural 'reeducation camps' to learn from the peasants."

Bob Cook, Flak Magazine