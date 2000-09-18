Twinkied news

"I am no longer sure that, when I go out there and do my job, it'll even see the light of air, if the experience of my network colleagues is anything to go by," said CNN foreign correspondent Christiane Amanpour.

Those reporters, she said in her keynote to the Radio-Television News Directors convention in Minneapolis last week, have sent their stories from some of the world's worst places "only to frequently find them killed back in New York because of some fascinating new twist that's been found on, I don't know, killer Twinkies or Fergie getting fat. I have always thought it morally unacceptable to kill stories that people have risked their lives to get."

Amanpour, whose speech would be memorable just for her reference to "hocus-pocus-focus groups," blamed what she considers the overemphasis on profit. "The moneymen have decided over the last several years to eviscerate us. ... God forbid, money should be spent on pursuing quality."

Her entreaty to "give us more money" drew a spontaneous burst of applause. "We are not dinosaurs. We are the frontier. You have mastered the hardware. We are the software, and that will never change."