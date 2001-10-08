Twentieth ups Van Allen
By Susanne Ault
Ivey Van Allen, Twentieth Television's vice president of media relations, has extended her duties to overseeing publicity for the Fox Station Group.
Promoted to vice president from executive director of the division last year, Van Allen will
continue supervising publicity activities for all of the studio's first-run and
off-net product, including rookies Texas Justice and King of the
Hill.
Her new responsibilities include steering all publicity for the Fox stations,
which now include several top-market duopoly arrangements since the group's
merger with former Chris-Craft Industries Inc. outlets.
Prior to Twentieth, Van Allen worked in promotion at Paramount Domestic
Television and various local stations.
