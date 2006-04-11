TVG Goes to the Races

The TVG interactive horseracing network will make its Kentucky Derby preview show, The Works, available on-demand via TV Guide SPOT for digital customers on Insight Communications cable systems in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

The one-hour show will run daily on TVG April 29-May 4 and will be available on-demand the day after it shows on the network. The shows will be available on-demand through May 6, the date of the Kentucky Derby.

The Works is broadcast live from Churchill Downs race track, the site of the Derby, and includes morning workouts with Derby contenders and interviews with jockeys, trainers and owners.

TVG is a subsidiary of Gemstar-TV Guide International, the parent company of TV Guide SPOT.

TVG has also launched a redesigned Web site this week at www.tvg.com.