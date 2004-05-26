TV Revenues Up in First Quarter

Local station, syndication and network ad revenue were all up for the first quarter of 2004, according to the Television Bureau of Advertising. The total-broadcast ad figure for the quarter was $11,182,931,600, up 10.2%

Syndication was the biggest gainer, with a 16.7% bump to $947,801,600; network TV was the second biggest, up 10.4% to $6,174,535,800; local TV was third, up 8.7% to $4,060,594,200.

Seven of the top 10 local TV ad categories showed gains over first-quarter 2003, led by big gains in government spending and financial services. The seven "ups" were government, up a whopping 93.4% (primarily political dollars); financial, up a healthy 31.4%; real estate, up 23.7%; automotive, up 14.3%; car and truck dealers, up 13.3%; furniture, also up 13.3%; and leisure time activities; up 7.5%.

The biggest downer was telecommunications, off 20.6%; followed by food, down 13.6%; and restaurants, down 8%.

Likewise, seven of the top 10 advertisers also boosted spending. They were: Nissan, up 51%; Honda, up 24.4%; Toyota, up 23.2%; GM, up 16.2%; Ford, up 13.8%; Toyota dealers, up 9.1%; GM dealers, up 4.6%. Downers were Verizon, off 9.7%; Daimler Chrysler, down 3.5%; and Ford dealers, down .8%