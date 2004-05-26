Trending

TV Revenues Up in First Quarter

By

Local station, syndication and network ad revenue were all up for the first quarter of 2004, according to the Television Bureau of Advertising. The total-broadcast ad figure for the quarter was $11,182,931,600, up 10.2%

Syndication was the biggest gainer, with a 16.7% bump to $947,801,600; network TV was the second biggest, up 10.4% to $6,174,535,800; local TV was third, up 8.7% to $4,060,594,200.

Seven of the top 10 local TV ad categories showed gains over first-quarter 2003, led by big gains in government spending and financial services. The seven "ups" were government, up a whopping 93.4% (primarily political dollars); financial, up a healthy 31.4%; real estate, up 23.7%; automotive, up 14.3%; car and truck dealers, up 13.3%; furniture, also up 13.3%; and leisure time activities; up 7.5%.

The biggest downer was telecommunications, off 20.6%; followed by food, down 13.6%; and restaurants, down 8%.

Likewise, seven of the top 10 advertisers also boosted spending. They were: Nissan, up 51%; Honda, up 24.4%; Toyota, up 23.2%; GM, up 16.2%; Ford, up 13.8%; Toyota dealers, up 9.1%; GM dealers, up 4.6%. Downers were Verizon, off 9.7%; Daimler Chrysler, down 3.5%; and Ford dealers, down .8%