TV One Tops Million Subs

TV One, the lifestyle and entertainment network for African Americans, will reach more than one million new subscribers by the end of the year as a result of analog and digital cable launches in several new cities this month.

The channel started up in January, and earlier this month launched on Comcast cable systems in Los Angeles; Little Rock, Ark.; and Southeast Michigan, and on Cox cable systems in Fairfax County and Fredericksburg, both Virginia.

Before the end of the month, TV One is also scheduled to launch on Comcast systems in Indianapolis; Muncie, Ind.; and Augusta, Ga, and on Cox systems in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, bith Louisiana, and Roanoke, Va.

Network investors include Comcast and Radio One, the radio company that also targets African Americans.

