TV lost millions on attack coverage

Broadcast and cable TV lost $313.2 million in advertising the week ending Sept. 15th when the industry provided continuous commercial-free coverage of the terrorist attack on New York and Washington, according to a report issued by Competitive Media Reporting detailing the losses.

The New York-based ad tracker reports that the broadcast networks lost $188.4 million from Sept. 11th, the day of the attack, through Saturday Sept. 15th, when the networks started showing commercials again in prime time.

For the same period, CMR says national spot TV lost $93.2 million in revenues, while cable lost $31.6 million.

- Steve McClellan