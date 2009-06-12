This TV Goes To MGM Vaults For DTV Quality Demo

This TV, the multicast programming service that is hoping to capitalize on the digital conversion to draw lots of new eyeballs, has gone to the MGM vaults for a an Academy Award-winner with the kind of sweeping vistas that can show off the improved picture and sound.

The service, a collaboration of MGM and Weigel Broadcasting, will program Dances With Wolves at 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday.

"With the nation's attention captivated and viewers curious by the new options before them," said John Bryan, executive VP of broadcast strategy for MGM, "we found these special airings the perfect way to both showcase a visual masterpiece like Dances With Wolves and the network's commitment to DTV."

The service is cleared on digital multicast stations covering 70% of the country, according to MGM.