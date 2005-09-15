Turner Is New Setting For Jewell
Brooks Jewell, senior publicist at Showtime, is joining Turner Broadcasting as public relations manager, advertising sales and marketing.
Networks she will support include CNN, Cartoon, TNT, and TBS. Jewell will report to Sal Petruzzi, VP of public relations.
