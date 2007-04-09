Turner Behind New Minor League Soccer Broadband Channel

Minor league outfit United Soccer Leagues (USL) is launching a decidedly major-league broadband strategy Monday with a little help from Turner Broadcasting.

April 9 marks the launch of USL Live, a new broadband channel featuring live and on-demand streaming soccer games on a pay-per-view or subscription basis. The site will also offer ancillary programming such as press conferences.

The site will offer an annual subscription priced at $49.99, a monthly subscription at $9.99 or a single-event rate of $3.99 per game.

The site is from Turner Broadcasting, which operates and manages both NASCAR.com and PGATour.com, which have historically been two of the more advanced sites in professional sports.

While the lower-level USL lacks the international superstars like David Beckham that headline Major League Soccer, USL chief operating officer Tim Holt says the new venture will give the league the most widespread exposure in its 20-year history.

The channel’s first live match will be this Friday night, April 13, when the Rochester Raging Rhinos play the Puerto Rico Islanders and 8 pm ET.