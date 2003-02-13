Tuesdays tough for NBC
NBC continues to struggle with Tuesday night, with new comedy A.U.S.A.
retaining only 70 percent of its Frasier lead-in among adults 18 through
49 and Kingpin falling to its lowest 18-through-49 performance in four
outings.
Temporarily replacing comedy Hidden Hills at 9:30 p.m.,
A.U.S.A. underperformed in that spot Tuesday compared with Hidden
Hills' average 81 percent retention out of Frasier.
For its part, Kingpin took last in its Tuesday 10 p.m. time period,
behind ABC's NYPD Blue and CBS' Judging Amy, scoring a 3.8
rating/10 share in adults 18 through 49. That's a 30 percent drop from
Kingpin's premiere Sunday, Feb. 2, when it launched with a 5.4/14.
Meanwhile, NBC is scheduling specials on Tuesdays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
throughout all of February, replacing regular programming Just Shoot Me
and The In-Laws.
Tuesdays at 8 p.m. have been a challenge for the network for years, with this
season no different.
Starting Tuesday, March 4, NBC will air game show Let's Make a Deal,
hosted by Access Hollywood's Billy Bush. Let's Make a Deal
originally was scheduled for Saturdays.
Reality show Dog Eat Dog had been scheduled to premiere in the Tuesday
slot, but its launch will be announced at a later date, NBC said.
