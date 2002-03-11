Tribune Television restructures management team

Tribune Co. announced a restructuring of the senior-management team

in its television division Monday, with several key executives assuming new

responsibilities.

The changes were announced in a press release by Pat Mullen, Tribune

Television president, and they are effective immediately.

Peter Walker, senior vice president of Tribune Television, will now oversee the

East Coast and Southern regions of the company's station group, as well as

WGN-TV Chicago, and WGN Superstation.

The East Coast stations were previously the responsibility of Michael Eigner,

who announced his retirement last week.

John Reardon will add responsibility for KWGN-TV, Denver, to his duties

overseeing the West Coast region of Tribune Television.

Joe Young, VP and general manager of KDAF-TV, Dallas, has been

promoted to regional VP of Tribune Television.

He will continue as GM of KDAF-TV, in addition to overseeing

WBZL-TV, Miami, KHWB-TV, Houston, and WGNO-TV/WNOL-TV, New Orleans.

Steve Carver, VP and GM of WGN-AM Radio, Chicago, has been

promoted to regional VP.

In addition to WGN-AM Radio, he will oversee WXIN-TV, Indianapolis, and

WXMI-TV, Grand Rapids, Mich.