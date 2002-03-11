Tribune Television restructures management team
Tribune Co. announced a restructuring of the senior-management team
in its television division Monday, with several key executives assuming new
responsibilities.
The changes were announced in a press release by Pat Mullen, Tribune
Television president, and they are effective immediately.
Peter Walker, senior vice president of Tribune Television, will now oversee the
East Coast and Southern regions of the company's station group, as well as
WGN-TV Chicago, and WGN Superstation.
The East Coast stations were previously the responsibility of Michael Eigner,
who announced his retirement last week.
John Reardon will add responsibility for KWGN-TV, Denver, to his duties
overseeing the West Coast region of Tribune Television.
Joe Young, VP and general manager of KDAF-TV, Dallas, has been
promoted to regional VP of Tribune Television.
He will continue as GM of KDAF-TV, in addition to overseeing
WBZL-TV, Miami, KHWB-TV, Houston, and WGNO-TV/WNOL-TV, New Orleans.
Steve Carver, VP and GM of WGN-AM Radio, Chicago, has been
promoted to regional VP.
In addition to WGN-AM Radio, he will oversee WXIN-TV, Indianapolis, and
WXMI-TV, Grand Rapids, Mich.
