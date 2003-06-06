Tretreault on rise at Twentieth

David Tetreault has been promoted to vice president of advertising and

promotion for Twentieth Television, said Bob Cook, the company's president and

COO.

Prior to his promotion, Tetreault had been executive director of advertising

and promotion since 1999.

In his new post, Tetreault will be responsible for promoting and marketing

all of Twentieth's syndicated first-run and off-net product, such as Divorce

Court, Texas Justice, The Practice and Buffy the Vampire

Slayer.