Tretreault on rise at Twentieth
David Tetreault has been promoted to vice president of advertising and
promotion for Twentieth Television, said Bob Cook, the company's president and
COO.
Prior to his promotion, Tetreault had been executive director of advertising
and promotion since 1999.
In his new post, Tetreault will be responsible for promoting and marketing
all of Twentieth's syndicated first-run and off-net product, such as Divorce
Court, Texas Justice, The Practice and Buffy the Vampire
Slayer.
