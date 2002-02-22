Torricelli may try to amend bill

Broadcasters aren't out of the woods just yet on campaign finance reform.

Sen. Robert Torricelli (D-N.J.) hopes to attach his measure

requiring steep discounts on TV ads for federal candidates to an election-reform

bill (not to be confused with the campaign-finance-reform bill).

Conveniently for the National Association of Broadcasters, 300 broadcasters will be in town attending their

state leadership convention and only a cab ride away from quick meetings with

their senators.

After Torricelli's amendment was defeated soundly in the House two weeks ago,

he vowed to bring it back.

The amendment was passed 69-31 by the Senate last July.