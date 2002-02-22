Torricelli bill could be resurrected in Senate
Broadcasters aren't out of the woods yet on campaign-finance reform.
Next week, Sen. Robert Torricelli (D-N.J.) hopes to attach to a larger
measure on election reform his bill that would require broadcasters to give
federal candidates steep discounts on TV ads.
Conveniently for the National Association of Broadcasters, 300 broadcasters
will be in town attending their state leadership convention, so heading up to
Capitol Hill for quick meetings with their senators should be easy.
After Torricelli's amendment was defeated soundly in the House two weeks ago,
he vowed to bring it back.
The Senate passed the amendment 69-31 last July.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.