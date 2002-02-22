Torricelli bill could be resurrected in Senate

Broadcasters aren't out of the woods yet on campaign-finance reform.

Next week, Sen. Robert Torricelli (D-N.J.) hopes to attach to a larger

measure on election reform his bill that would require broadcasters to give

federal candidates steep discounts on TV ads.

Conveniently for the National Association of Broadcasters, 300 broadcasters

will be in town attending their state leadership convention, so heading up to

Capitol Hill for quick meetings with their senators should be easy.

After Torricelli's amendment was defeated soundly in the House two weeks ago,

he vowed to bring it back.

The Senate passed the amendment 69-31 last July.