Top of the Morning to Sherwood

ABC is expected to announce Monday that Ben Sherwood will be the next executive producer of Good Morning America.

Sherwood, a former producer at NBC News and the author of The Man Who Ate the 747, replaces Shelley Ross, who is moving to the executive producer slot at ABC's news magazine Prime Time Live. She replaces David Doss, who couldn't come to terms with ABC  News on a new contract. 