Toon Nets Universal Family-Friendly First

Cartoon Network and Universal Studios Home Entertainment’s new family entertainment label will team up on a series version of animated dinosaur franchise, The Land Before Time, the first offering from the family friendly shop.

The 26-episode series will feature 2-D animation and 3-D backgrounds. It is scheduled to debut on Cartoon in 2007 and later on DVD from Universal.

The Land franchise, which stresses the value of cooperation by focusing on a crew of different species of dinosaur, started with a feature film in 1988 and branched out into 10 more direct-to-DVD installments over the next 17 years.

Universal plans a twelfth DVD for 2007. Universal Studios Consumer Products Group will support the TV series and the new DVD with a worldwide licensing program.

Turner-owned Cartoon Network is available in around 88 million homes. It earned 1.69 million total viewers in prime in July, up 3% from last year.

Universal’s family label, Universal Studios Home Entertainment Family Productions (USHEFP) develops, produces and acquires live-action and animated family shows for TV, DVD and video games.

Universal Studios Home Entertainment is a unit of Universal Pictures, a division of NBC Universal’s Universal Studios.

