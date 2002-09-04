TNT sheaths Witchblade
TNT is shutting down its original science-fiction cop drama Witchblade
after two seasons. The Turner net declined an option for a third season on the
Warner Bros.-produced show.
In May, production had to be halted while series star Yancy Butler was
treated for an alcohol-related problem.
Witchblade, which started off as a TNT backdoor pilot, turns in solid
ratings in the 2.0 range. But it hasn't been a ratings workhorse like USA
Network's original hits Dead Zone and Monk, which have averaged
above a 3.0 rating.
"It was a limited series that played itself out," said TNT General Manager
Steve Koonin, adding he'd like to take the show out on a high note.
TNT is "unequivocally" not backing down from original series, Koonin said,
promising a new development slate in the coming weeks.
