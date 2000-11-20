TNT orders Breaking News for june
A look at one unaired pilot was enough to persuade TNT to order 13 episodes of
Breaking News,
a new one-hour drama series chronicling the frenzied environment of a 24-hour news station,àla CNN.
Breaking News
will premiere in June.
