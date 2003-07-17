TNT leads basic tier in Emmy nods
Turner Network Television led the pack of basic-cable networks hunting Primetime Emmy Award nominations
with 14 nods, including best movie and best actor in a movie for Door to
Door.
A&E Network's Napoleon is up for best miniseries, one of the network's 12
selections.
Sci Fi Channel followed with 10 Emmy nods, including best miniseries for its
blockbuster, Taken.
USA Network and FX grabbed high-profile nominations, with Tony Shaloub, star
of USA's Monk, up for best actor in a comedy. The Shield's Michael
Chiklis is going for a second straight win as best actor in a drama for FX.
Adding pay cable to the mix, Home Box Office cleaned up with 109 nominations, including
best-drama selections for The Sopranos and Six Feet Under and
best comedy for Curb Your Enthusiasm and Sex and the City.
Sopranos stars James Gandolfini and Edie Falco are up for best actor
in their respective categories, and Sarah Jessica Parker got a nod for best
actress in a comedy.
Six Feet collected 16 overall nominations.
Among other basic-cable networks, Discovery Channel picked up eight nominations; Nickelodeon
six; and USA and Comedy Central tallied five each.
Lifetime Television earned three nominations, including best movie for Homeless to
Harvard and best actress in a movie for star Thora Birch.
