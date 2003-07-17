TNT leads basic tier in Emmy nods

Turner Network Television led the pack of basic-cable networks hunting Primetime Emmy Award nominations

with 14 nods, including best movie and best actor in a movie for Door to

Door.

A&E Network's Napoleon is up for best miniseries, one of the network's 12

selections.

Sci Fi Channel followed with 10 Emmy nods, including best miniseries for its

blockbuster, Taken.

USA Network and FX grabbed high-profile nominations, with Tony Shaloub, star

of USA's Monk, up for best actor in a comedy. The Shield's Michael

Chiklis is going for a second straight win as best actor in a drama for FX.

Adding pay cable to the mix, Home Box Office cleaned up with 109 nominations, including

best-drama selections for The Sopranos and Six Feet Under and

best comedy for Curb Your Enthusiasm and Sex and the City.

Sopranos stars James Gandolfini and Edie Falco are up for best actor

in their respective categories, and Sarah Jessica Parker got a nod for best

actress in a comedy.

Six Feet collected 16 overall nominations.

Among other basic-cable networks, Discovery Channel picked up eight nominations; Nickelodeon

six; and USA and Comedy Central tallied five each.

Lifetime Television earned three nominations, including best movie for Homeless to

Harvard and best actress in a movie for star Thora Birch.