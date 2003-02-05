TNT gets into the `Swim' of things
As the weekend's National Basketball Association All-Star festivities on
Turner Network Television wind down Sunday night, the network will throw up one
more surprise play: a sneak peak of sister channel Cartoon Network's "Adult
Swim" block.
Beginning at 11 p.m., TNT will air 90 minutes of Cartoon's
young-adult-targeted animation, including Harvey Birdman, Attorney at
Law, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Sealab 2021 and The Brak
Show, as well as acquired cartoon Futurama.
Cartoon airs Adult Swim cartoons Sunday through Thursday nights from 11 p.m.
to 2 a.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.