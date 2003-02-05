TNT gets into the `Swim' of things

As the weekend's National Basketball Association All-Star festivities on

Turner Network Television wind down Sunday night, the network will throw up one

more surprise play: a sneak peak of sister channel Cartoon Network's "Adult

Swim" block.

Beginning at 11 p.m., TNT will air 90 minutes of Cartoon's

young-adult-targeted animation, including Harvey Birdman, Attorney at

Law, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Sealab 2021 and The Brak

Show, as well as acquired cartoon Futurama.

Cartoon airs Adult Swim cartoons Sunday through Thursday nights from 11 p.m.

to 2 a.m.