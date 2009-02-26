TNS Reports ABC Oscar Advertiser Analysis

ABC added two extra minutes of ad time and boosted the number of network promotions during the 2009 Academy Awards which aired last Sunday.



TNS Media Intelligence which analyzed ads that ran in the event found that ABC sold 26 minutes of commercials this year. The network also boosted the number of network promos it aired from 5.50 minutes to 6 minutes 20 seconds.



Lower pricing coupled with the exit of General Motors and L’Oreal from the big event, allowed ABC to bring in seven newcomers to the Oscar advertiser list. They included Hyundai; Sprint Nextel; Bristol-Myers Squibb; Hoover Vacuums and two movie studios: Disney Touchstone and Paramount Pictures. Movies were permitted to advertise for the first time this year.



Second by second analysis of data drawn from the Los Angeles Charter Communications cable system, suggests that Hyundai scored best among advertisers. The car giant posted a 113 on TNS’ Commercial Viewing Index. The spot occurred during the pod that preceded the Best Director announcement. The spots achieving the lowest rated index ran at the beginning of the show.



TNS said that commercial avoidance occurred at the same 3% rate as any Sunday primetime broadcast would suffer. The company suggests that if ABC charged each advertiser around $1.4 million, then the network potentially made between $66-68 million on the Oscar broadcast.