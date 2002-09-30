TLC's makeover madness
With its redecorating show, Trading Spaces, a hit, The Learning Channel is prepping to make over wardrobes and careers.
On What Not to Wear, TLC will give a fashion "victim" $5,000 for a new look. A search is currently on for the show's host, likely in earnest
since production begins this month.
In Faking It, a person (say a fast-food cook) secretly assumes another
related job (top chef at a five-star restaurant, for example) and tries to pull
off the charade.
TLC imported the formats from Britain. They debut in the first
quarter.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.