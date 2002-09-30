TLC's makeover madness

With its redecorating show, Trading Spaces, a hit, The Learning Channel is prepping to make over wardrobes and careers.

On What Not to Wear, TLC will give a fashion "victim" $5,000 for a new look. A search is currently on for the show's host, likely in earnest

since production begins this month.

In Faking It, a person (say a fast-food cook) secretly assumes another

related job (top chef at a five-star restaurant, for example) and tries to pull

off the charade.

TLC imported the formats from Britain. They debut in the first

quarter.