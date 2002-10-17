TLC on top

The Learning Channel's smash hit, Trading Spaces, ruled cable last Saturday night,

collecting a 3.2 average rating for three evening episodes, according to a Turner

Entertainment Research analysis of Nielsen Media Research data.

The 9 p.m. helping of Trading Spaces Oct. 12 grabbed a 4.0 rating,

setting up its new companion show, While You Were Out, which scored a

3.3 rating at 10 p.m.

TLC finished the week of Oct. 7 through 13 with a 1.2 average in prime time,

slightly higher than its usual marks.

ESPN finished the week with the highest prime time average among basic-cable

channels, posting a 1.9 and claiming the week's highest-rated program,

its Oct. 13 National Football League telecast, which earned a stellar 7.6 rating.

Nickelodeon, buoyed by prime time episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants,

turned in a 1.8 rating, good enough for second.

Lifetime Television followed with a 1.7 in prime time. USA Network and Turner Network Television, each with 1.6

averages, rounded out the top five.