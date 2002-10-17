TLC on top
The Learning Channel's smash hit, Trading Spaces, ruled cable last Saturday night,
collecting a 3.2 average rating for three evening episodes, according to a Turner
Entertainment Research analysis of Nielsen Media Research data.
The 9 p.m. helping of Trading Spaces Oct. 12 grabbed a 4.0 rating,
setting up its new companion show, While You Were Out, which scored a
3.3 rating at 10 p.m.
TLC finished the week of Oct. 7 through 13 with a 1.2 average in prime time,
slightly higher than its usual marks.
ESPN finished the week with the highest prime time average among basic-cable
channels, posting a 1.9 and claiming the week's highest-rated program,
its Oct. 13 National Football League telecast, which earned a stellar 7.6 rating.
Nickelodeon, buoyed by prime time episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants,
turned in a 1.8 rating, good enough for second.
Lifetime Television followed with a 1.7 in prime time. USA Network and Turner Network Television, each with 1.6
averages, rounded out the top five.
