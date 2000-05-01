Titus returns

FOX executives think they have another comedy hit on their hands. After the midseason success of Malcolm in the Middle, FOX has seen momentum building for new comedy Titus. So last week, FOX gave Titus a green light for another season. The show, from co-owned Twentieth Century FOX Television, was given a 13-episode order. Titus debuted in March and has boosted Fox's Monday 8:30 p.m. ratings by 81% in the key adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen.