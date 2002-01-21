Timmy makes the NATPE rounds
A&S Animations is in Las Vegas to pitch Timmy's Lessons in
Nature.
The animated one-minute shorts featuring the silent and accident-prone Timmy
are currently touring movie theaters as part of 'Spike & Mike's Twisted
Festival of Animations' (alumni include Beavis and Butt-head,
Powerpuff Girls and Wallace & Gromit).
In addition to the shorts, Timmy Producer Mark Simon is looking to
generate interest in a half-hour version, The Troop, in which Timmy and
his Boy Ranger pals are sabotaged by a 'backwoods, bad-boy threesome and
humiliated by the beyond-perfect Girl Rangers.'
