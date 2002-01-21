Timmy makes the NATPE rounds

A&S Animations is in Las Vegas to pitch Timmy's Lessons in

Nature.

The animated one-minute shorts featuring the silent and accident-prone Timmy

are currently touring movie theaters as part of 'Spike & Mike's Twisted

Festival of Animations' (alumni include Beavis and Butt-head,

Powerpuff Girls and Wallace & Gromit).

In addition to the shorts, Timmy Producer Mark Simon is looking to

generate interest in a half-hour version, The Troop, in which Timmy and

his Boy Ranger pals are sabotaged by a 'backwoods, bad-boy threesome and

humiliated by the beyond-perfect Girl Rangers.'