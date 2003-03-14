Thursday night goes to the `haves'
It was another have-have not Thursday-night performance for the "Big Four."
CBS (with Survivor: The Amazon, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a Trace) and NBC
(Friends, Scrubs, Will & Grace, Good Morning, Miami, ER) had
big ratings.
ABC and Fox didn't.
NBC won the adults 18-through-49 and 18-through-34 battles.
CBS was a solid second in those demos and first in the circulation battle
(households and total viewers), as well among adults 25 through 54.
CSI was the most-watched show of the night with an average 28.2 million
viewers tuning in between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
ABC was a distant third for the night across the key categories with
Profiles from the Front Line, Are You Hot? and PrimeTime
Thursday.
Fox was a more-distant fourth with the NAACP Awards.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households:
CBS 13.3 rating/21 share, NBC 11.8/18, ABC 5.2/8 and Fox 3.6/6.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 8.7/22, CBS 7.8/20, ABC 2.9/7 and Fox 2.2/5.
