Thursday night goes to the `haves'

It was another have-have not Thursday-night performance for the "Big Four."

CBS (with Survivor: The Amazon, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a Trace) and NBC

(Friends, Scrubs, Will & Grace, Good Morning, Miami, ER) had

big ratings.

ABC and Fox didn't.

NBC won the adults 18-through-49 and 18-through-34 battles.

CBS was a solid second in those demos and first in the circulation battle

(households and total viewers), as well among adults 25 through 54.

CSI was the most-watched show of the night with an average 28.2 million

viewers tuning in between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

ABC was a distant third for the night across the key categories with

Profiles from the Front Line, Are You Hot? and PrimeTime

Thursday.

Fox was a more-distant fourth with the NAACP Awards.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households:

CBS 13.3 rating/21 share, NBC 11.8/18, ABC 5.2/8 and Fox 3.6/6.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 8.7/22, CBS 7.8/20, ABC 2.9/7 and Fox 2.2/5.