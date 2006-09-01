Thursday Night Belonged To CBS

It was CBS Thursday night, then everybody else.

The network handily won the Nielsen overnight ratings in the 18-49 demo with a 3.6 rating/10 share, winning every half-hour time period with a new installment of Big Brother plus repeats of CSI and Without a Trace.

ABC, with the only other non-repeat show of the night, Primetime, was second with a 2.4/7, led, not by Primetime, but by a Grey's Anatomy repeat at 9-10 (2.7/7).

NBC was third with a 2/6. It's top show was sitcom, The Office, which earned a 2.2/6 for back to back repeats at 9-10. It's younger-skewing summer drama Windfall limped off the schedule with a 1.8/5 at 10 p.m. for its finale.

Fox could sympathize. It averaged a 1.8/5 for the night with a repeat of reality competition Celebrity Duets at 8-10.

The netlets, on their way to forever together, marched in lockstep at a .8/2.