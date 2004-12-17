Things Go Better with Advertising

The Library of Congress is accepting applications for a fellowship to study advertising and world cultures.

Coke put up $20,000 for a stipend in connection with its 2000 donation to the library of its TV broadcast ad archive in 2000.

Fellows will be required to spend at least three months in residency, and will be able to use the research facilities at the Kluge Center (John Kluge, founder of Metromedia).

The fellow, which may, in fact, be a gal, is expected to conduct "in-depth, multidisciplinary research" into broadcast-ad and other collections.

Deadline for submissions is March 15. For more info: www.loc.gov/rr/mopic/cokefellowship/.

