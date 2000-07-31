They did the Flash

Macromedia Flash 5 will be shipping in September, the new version intended to allow designers and developers to create next-generation Web applications more easily, according to Macromedia.

One of the new features is ActionScript, a complete JavaScript-like language for creating interactivity, and support for XML data interchange. A new Bezier pen tool is also available, complementing the product's drawing tools and enabling traditional illustrators accustomed to technical drawing tools to easily work within the authoring environment.