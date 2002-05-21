That's Ally folks
The World Trade Center-themed necklace Calista Flockhart wore on the Ally
McBeal series finale May 20 sold for $3,500.
Fox auctioned it on eBay Inc., with the bidding ending just as the series' finale
ended at 10 p.m. Monday night.
The money is going to the World Trade Center School
Relief Fund.
