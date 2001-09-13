Terrorist attack transfixes TV audience

Nearly 80 million U.S. viewers watched Tuesday night's prime time coverage

of the terrorist attack, according to the first viewing estimates from Nielsen

Media Research.

Nielsen estimates that 79.5 million viewers were tuned

in between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. to ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel, CNBC,

MSNBC, CNN Headline News, TBS and TNT.

CNN was feeding its coverage to co-owned TBS and TNT.

Also included in the estimate is viewing to the Fox Broadcasting Network between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., which was taking a Fox News Channel feed.

Nielsen said that the level of homes using television

jumped about 13% nationally on Tuesday to about 69% compared to the previous

Tuesday.

In New York, just over 76% of households were tuned to coverage while almost 74% of Washington area homes were tuned in.

- Steve McClellan