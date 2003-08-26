Terms and Conditions of Use
- Agree and acknowledge that Your Material will not be treated as confidential or proprietary.
- Represent and warrant that Your Material:Is original to you and that no other party has any rights to the material;Does not contain any content that is unlawful, threatening, harassing, profane, tortious, defamatory, vulgar, obscene, libelous, deceptive, fraudulent, contains explicit or graphic descriptions or accounts of sexual acts (including but not limited to sexual language of a violent or threatening nature directed at another individual or group of individuals), invasive of another's privacy, or hateful;Does not contain a virus or other harmful component; andDoes not contain, unless the specific Service allows, any advertising of any kind, or false or misleading indications of origin or statements of fact.
- Grant Reed Business Information the royalty-free, unrestricted, worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive and fully sub-licensable right and license to use, reproduce, modify, edit, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, perform and display Your Material (in whole or part) worldwide and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed. You also warrant that any "moral rights" in Your Material have been waived.
- Upload, post or transmit to or distribute or otherwise publish through the Site any material that violates any provision of these Terms and Conditions;
- Restrict or inhibit any other User from using and enjoying the Site;
- Constitute or encourage conduct that would constitute a criminal offense or give rise to civil liability;
- Impersonate, or misrepresent your affiliation with any other person or entity;
- Upload, post, publish, transmit, reproduce, distribute or in any way exploit any information or other material obtained through the Site for commercial purposes (other than as expressly permitted by the provider of such information or other material);
- Engage in spamming or flooding; or
- Attempt to gain unauthorized access to other computer systems through the Site.
- Your address, telephone number, and e-mail address;
- A description of the copyrighted work that you claim has been infringed;
- A description of where the alleged infringing material is located;
- A statement by you that you have a good faith belief that the disputed use is not authorized by you, the copyright owner, its agent, or the law;
- An electronic or physical signature of the person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the copyright interest; and
- A statement by you, made under penalty of perjury, that the above information in your Notice is accurate and that you are the copyright owner or authorized to act on the copyright owner's behalf.
