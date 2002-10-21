Telepictures, Mazingo strike deal
Telepictures Productions has struck a deal allowing personal-digital-assistant programmer Mazingo Network Inc. to
deliver clips from syndicated magazines Extra and Celebrity
Justice to PDA users.
Mazingo delivers hundreds of shows, movies, clips, news and more to millions
of mobile customers.
