Telepictures to Boost Cable Production

Telepictures Distribution is looking to expand into cable production -- it currently produces The Real Gilligan's Island for TBS -- and find new and creative ways to get more bang for its programming buck.

To that end, Brett Bouttier, VP, cable sales and strategy for NBC Universal, has been recruited for the newly created post of VP, new business and sales strategy.

In addition to boosting cable production, he will look for new business opportunities in VOD, direct-to-video and product placement for Telepictures' primarily reality lineup of shows--The Bachelor, The Will, Big Man On Campus, Ellen--for both network and syndication.

Bouttier will report to both Estey McLoughlin, executive VP and GM, Telepictures Productions, and Jim Paratore, EVP, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, which distributes syndicated product from co-owned Telepictures.